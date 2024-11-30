Difference In EVM Votes But Don't Have Proof: Sharad Pawar Days After MVA's Historic Defeat

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged that there are discrepancies in votes of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS) in Maharashtra Assembly elections but they do not have any proof in this regard.

"This has happened for the first time, the elections held in the country have made people very restless, there is disappointment among the people...Every day at 11:00 am, the opposition leaders raise questions in the Parliament. They put forward their point but their demands are not being accepted in the Parliament and this clearly means that Parliamentary democracy is not being followed properly. If it continues like this, then it is not right and for this, we will have to go among the people and make them aware," Sharad Pawar told reporters on Pune.

"There is some difference in the votes of EVMs but at the moment I do not have any proof in this regard. Some people have demanded recounting. Whatever is possible in this matter will be done. Some people have applied for recounting. Let's see what happens in that but I do not have much hope from this," he added.

The opposition party and leaders have raised questions over EVMs after the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Claiming that the "integrity of the entire electoral process is being severely compromised," Congress on Friday slammed the Election Commission and vowed to launch a “national movement.”

"The Congress Working Committee (CWC) believes the integrity of the entire electoral process is being severely compromised. Free and fair elections is a constitutional mandate that is being called into serious question by the partisan functioning of the Election Commission. Increasing sections of society are becoming frustrated and deeply apprehensive. The Congress will take up these public concerns as a national movement," the Congress said in a statement.

Notably, Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the recently held Maharashtra state elections as the party won just 16 seats out of 288 assembly segments while its ally Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 20 seats, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction secured just 10 seats.