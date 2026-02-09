Sharad Pawar Rushed To Hospital in Pune After Complaints of Persistent Cough

Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar has been rushed to a hospital in Pune following complaints related to his throat and consistent cough. According to a statement from Pawar's nephew, the senior NCP-SP chief has been coughing persistently since Monday morning and appeared to have chest congestion, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

The Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune stated that Sharad Pawar is experiencing consistent cough and difficulty in breathing, and he will first be examined. A decision will then be taken whether to admit him to the hospital or send him back to his residence, the hospital administration said.

“We will examine Sharad Pawar in the next few hours. We will decide on the course of treatment, and if necessary, he will be admitted. We will make a decision based on the situation,” Dr Simon Grant of Ruby Hall Clinic stated.

It has been a while since Pawar has been constantly suffering with cough problems, reports indicated. Doctors have suggested him not to speak much.

Meanwhile, Pawar's medical team from Mumbai has also reached the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. Pawar's medical team from Baramati is already with him. A total of three medical teams are currently attending to Sharad Pawar.

His grandnephew Rohit Pawar, daughter Supriya Sule, wife Pratibha Pawar, and son-in-law Sadanand Sule have also reached the Ruby Hall Clinic.

Sharad Pawar Missed Sunetra Pawar's Swearing-In

The NCP-SP chief had also given Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai a miss, after his nephew's Ajit Pawar's recent demise in a tragic plane crash. Sharad Pawar had then said that he has no information about Sunetra Pawar's name being pitched for the post of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Sharad Pawar had then said that NCP Working President Praful Patel and MP Sunil Tatkare took the initiative to decide on the posts that fell vacant after Ajit Pawar's death.

"I have no information about it. Her party must have decided...What I saw in the newspaper today: some names like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatakare who have taken the initiative to make some decisions. I had no discussion on this. I have no information about this...I am not even aware if it is happening," he had then said, speaking to reporters.

Sources close to the family suggested that while both factions of the NCP stood together during Ajit Pawar's funeral in Baramati, the political cooperation ended there. No member of Sharad Pawar’s family accompanied Sunetra Pawar when she left for Mumbai for her swearing-in ceremony.