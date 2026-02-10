Sharad Pawar's Health Stable, No ICU Care Needed: Rohit Pawar

Pune: NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar on Monday provided an update on the health of Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar, stating that the senior leader is currently in good health.

"Sharad Pawar's health is very good right now. His tests have been done there. He has not been kept in the ICU. He has been kept in a private room there. He doesn't need any support there right now. Once the reports come, it will be decided whether he will be kept in Pune or Mumbai," Rohit Pawar told reporters.

He added that a decision on whether Pawar will be shifted to Pune or Mumbai will be taken once the medical reports are received. "Pawar came here in a private vehicle, and everything is normal," he said.

Rohit Pawar also urged party workers to avoid visiting the hospital to avoid inconveniencing other patients. "I, Supriya Tai, the doctors, the party workers, and people from across Maharashtra will provide regular updates," he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital on Monday, and his daughter Supriya Sule said that he has developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics.

Supriya Sule, MP, said in a post on X that Sharad Pawar's other vital parameters are normal.

"Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar arrived at Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune earlier today to meet with NCP-SCP chief.

Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital's Dr Abhijeet Lodha earlier told the media that Sharad Pawar's condition is stable.

His preliminary examination has been completed. Since his oxygen levels and heart rate are normal, there is no cause for concern at present. Due to continuous travel and engagements over the past few days, he has experienced fatigue. Due to chest congestion, a respiratory examination was also conducted. He has been admitted to a private room and does not require oxygen support," he said.

Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of Sharad Pawar said the senior leader has had a hectic schedule over the past few days."Over the past ten to twelve days, Sharad Pawar has had a very hectic schedule. Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic. Doctors have conducted all necessary tests, and the results are normal. I personally spoke to the doctors. Once the remaining test reports are received, a decision will be taken on whether he should stay in Pune or be shifted to Mumbai," he said.