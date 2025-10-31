Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project To Reduce Karnataka's Reliance On Fossil Fuels, Promote Renewable Energy: Energy Minister

Shivamogga: The Sharavathi Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project, currently underway in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, promises to be a game-changer in India's renewable energy sector, says the state energy minister. The ambitious project, expected to generate 2000 MW of power, has garnered attention for its capability to balance grid stability and meet peak power demands.

Located in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats, the project involves building a pumped storage power plant between two existing reservoirs, Talakalale Dam and Gerusoppa Dam. Water will be pumped uphill during off-peak hours using grid power and released downhill during peak demand to generate electricity. The project aims to utilise renewable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions.

The project, developed by Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), has been touted by the state government as a vital step towards achieving energy self-reliance and reducing the state's reliance on fossil fuels. However, concerns about the project's possible environmental impact prompted Energy Minister KJ George to address the public and dispel misconceptions.

According to Minister George, the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project will not harm the environment. The project will utilise existing infrastructure, including two reservoirs, and will not require additional land acquisition. "The project will use the existing two reservoirs—no new reservoirs will be constructed, nor is additional land required," George clarified. The minister also assured that any forest land used will be offset through afforestation elsewhere, and private landowners will be fairly compensated.

Addressing growing concerns about the project's impact, George categorically stated that claims about seawater entering the river or biodiversity being affected are baseless. "Some people claim that seawater will enter the river or that biodiversity will be affected. These are baseless," he said. The project will utilise only 0.37 TMC of water, which will be reused through pumping, and no additional water will be drawn from the Sharavathi River.

Explaining the importance of effective storage solutions, KJ George stressed that pumped storage is a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to battery storage. "As we expand solar and wind energy generation, storage systems become essential to balance supply and demand. Battery storage is expensive and poses future environmental risks due to disposal challenges. Pumped storage is a cleaner, more sustainable solution," he said.

The Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project is a critical component of Karnataka's energy strategy to reduce the state's reliance on fossil fuels and promote renewable energy. The project will provide a stable and reliable source of power, enabling the state to meet its growing energy demands. With a projected cost of Rs 10,240 crore, the project is expected to be completed within five years.