'Sharbat Jihad' Row: Ramdev Agrees to Remove Controversial Rooh Afza Video After HC's Stern 'Shocks The Conscience' Remarks

Updated April 22nd 2025, 13:25 IST
New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that all advertisements, including print and video content, targeting Hamdard National Foundation India's Rooh Afza product will be removed. The statement was made by Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, who represented Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Limited, before Justice Amit Bansal.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court strongly condemned Baba Ramdev’s controversial “Sharbat Jihad” remark, calling it "shocking" and "indefensible" during the hearing of a suit filed by Hamdard. For the unversed, the remarks made by the yoga guru while promoting Patanjali's rose sharbat have sparked massive outrage and legal action.
Justice Amit Bansal, presiding over the case, expressed deep concern over Ramdev's comments, which targeted the popular drink Rooh Afza. "This shocks the conscience of the court. It is indefensible," Justice Bansal stated while hearing Hamdard’s plea against the yoga guru.
The controversy began earlier this month when Ramdev, in a promotional campaign for Patanjali’s rose sharbat, claimed that the revenue generated from Rooh Afza was being used to fund the construction of madrasas and mosques.
He then went on to link this to a broader communal agenda, referring to his competitor’s product as part of a "Sharbat Jihad."
In his defence, Ramdev later clarified that he did not name any specific brand or community, suggesting that his remarks were not intended to target Hamdard directly. However, the damage was already done, and Hamdard filed a lawsuit demanding the removal of the controversial advertisement videos from the social media platform
Appearing for Hamdard, senior counsel, Mukul Rohatgi, argued in court that Ramdev’s remarks went beyond disparaging the Rooh Afza brand and had the potential to sow communal discord.
"This is not just an attack on the product, but also a case of communal divide," Rohatgi asserted, describing Ramdev’s statements as “hate speech.”
Rohatgi also pointed out that by calling it "Sharbat Jihad," Ramdev had targeted the religious foundations of the product in a highly inflammatory manner.
“Ramdev has attacked Hamdard on the basis of religion,” he said, adding that the statement was intended to create division among communities.
While promoting Patanjali’s rose sharbat, Ramdev said, “If you drink that sharbat, madrasas and mosques will be built. But if you drink this [referring to Patanjali’s rose sharbat], gurukuls will be built, Acharya Kulam will be developed, Patanjali University will expand, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will grow." He further added, “Just like there is love jihad, this is also a kind of sharbat jihad. To protect yourself from this sharbat jihad, this message must reach everyone.”
Published April 22nd 2025, 13:25 IST