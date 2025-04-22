'Sharbat Jihad' Row: Ramdev Agrees to Remove Controversial Rooh Afza Video After HC's Stern 'Shocks The Conscience' Remarks

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that all advertisements, including print and video content, targeting Hamdard National Foundation India's Rooh Afza product will be removed. The statement was made by Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, who represented Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Limited, before Justice Amit Bansal.

'Shocks The Conscience': Delhi High Court Raps Ramdev

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court strongly condemned Baba Ramdev’s controversial “Sharbat Jihad” remark, calling it "shocking" and "indefensible" during the hearing of a suit filed by Hamdard. For the unversed, the remarks made by the yoga guru while promoting Patanjali's rose sharbat have sparked massive outrage and legal action.

Justice Amit Bansal, presiding over the case, expressed deep concern over Ramdev's comments, which targeted the popular drink Rooh Afza. "This shocks the conscience of the court. It is indefensible," Justice Bansal stated while hearing Hamdard’s plea against the yoga guru.

The Controversy

The controversy began earlier this month when Ramdev, in a promotional campaign for Patanjali’s rose sharbat, claimed that the revenue generated from Rooh Afza was being used to fund the construction of madrasas and mosques.

He then went on to link this to a broader communal agenda, referring to his competitor’s product as part of a "Sharbat Jihad."

In his defence, Ramdev later clarified that he did not name any specific brand or community, suggesting that his remarks were not intended to target Hamdard directly. However, the damage was already done, and Hamdard filed a lawsuit demanding the removal of the controversial advertisement videos from the social media platform

‘A Case of Communal Divide’

Appearing for Hamdard, senior counsel, Mukul Rohatgi, argued in court that Ramdev’s remarks went beyond disparaging the Rooh Afza brand and had the potential to sow communal discord.

"This is not just an attack on the product, but also a case of communal divide," Rohatgi asserted, describing Ramdev’s statements as “hate speech.”

Rohatgi also pointed out that by calling it "Sharbat Jihad," Ramdev had targeted the religious foundations of the product in a highly inflammatory manner.

“Ramdev has attacked Hamdard on the basis of religion,” he said, adding that the statement was intended to create division among communities.

Ramdev’s Statement