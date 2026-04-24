Sharjah Fine and Saudi Custody: Kashmiri Men Face Legal Action Over Online Posts Abroad

Srinagar: A Kashmiri man reported missing in Sharjah has been traced to prison, fined, and faces deportation, marking the second case this month of Kashmiri expatriates in Gulf nations detained over sensitive social media activity.

As per the authorities in the United Arab Emirates confirmed that Shakir Bashir Sheikh, a resident of Kulgam district in South Kashmir, was located in a Sharjah prison after being reported missing.

He was fined AED 2,000 for posting content related to Iran on social media, which officials said violated local regulations.

Sheikh will be deported once the fine is paid. His case has drawn attention as the second such incident involving Kashmiri expatriates in Gulf nations within weeks.

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Earlier, on April 4, another Kashmiri, Amjad Ali Bhat, a 29‑year‑old nurse specialist from Gund Ibrahim, Pattan in Baramulla district, was detained by Saudi authorities.

Bhat had been working at Saudi Response Plus Medical in Dammam since June last year. He allegedly shared a post calling for the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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His arrest coincided with heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, adding a geopolitical dimension to the case.

“Expatriates remain highly vulnerable to local laws regulating online platforms. What may seem like routine digital expression in one country can be treated as a grave violation in another, especially in regions sensitive to political or religious discourse,” said Riyaz Farooq, a student of political science.