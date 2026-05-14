Shaurya Gatha Museum: Relics, Records, and Narratives Immortalising Tangdhar’s Role in Three India–Pakistan Wars

Srinagar: At 10,269 feet, where snowbound ridges once echoed with infiltration and gunfire, India has raised a new symbol; a checkpoint and war museum at Sadhana Pass, blending memory with vigilance.

The festive inauguration on Thursday drew villagers, veterans, and soldiers to the Shamshabari Range in north Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled the Integrated Transit Facility and the Shaurya Gatha museum, calling them “living symbols of sacrifice”.

The checkpoint, equipped with airport-style infrastructure, trained dogs, and frisking protocols, is designed to curb narcotics smuggling across the frontier.

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Sinha urged the police to adopt a “zero-tolerance” approach, stressing that drug trafficking was a weapon used by adversaries to destabilize society.

Shaurya Gatha museum, built by the 28 Infantry Division and 104 Brigade, immortalises battles fought in Tangdhar since independence.

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Relics, records, and narratives recall the three wars with Pakistan, while the Harbaksh Viewpoint honours Brigadier Harbaksh Singh’s command during the 1947-48 campaign.

Sinha told the gathering that “our martyrs never asked what the country would do for them; they shed their blood to fulfil their duty.”

He said the complex would pass on values of courage and unity to future generations.

The pass itself carries history. Once called Nastachun, it was renamed after actor Sadhana visited in 1965 to congratulate troops following India’s victory. Peaks captured then were later returned under the Tashkent Agreement.

Defence Ministry’s January 2025 decision to promote battlefield tourism framed Thursday’s event.

Meanwhile, LG Sinha encouraged visitors to treat the site as “holy land,” a homage to martyrs and a boost to the local economy. He emphasised bridging the “emotional distance” between civilians and soldiers, noting that “whether it is a young man from Tamil Nadu, UP or Kerala, when he stands on this soil, he will find a spirit of bravery that no book can teach,”.