'She Doesn’t Deserve to Live, Burn Her Alive’: Says Raja Raghuvanshi’s Mother, Asks Justice For His Son

Late Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, made a shocking claim in the case, stating that Sonam had booked tickets to Meghalaya for their honeymoon but had failed to arrange for a return ticket, implying that it was pre-plan to kill his son Raja.

Raja's mother expressed that if Sonam is involved in the murder, she deserves to be hanged. She also urged the police to first interrogate the other three suspects. "If Sonam has a role in this, she should be interrogated. I want the three men to be questioned," she said.

She mentioned that Sonam had always treated her kindly and would greet her with hugs when they met. She further added that if Sonam is not involved in this matter, then she should not be accused.



"They (the police) didn’t inform me even in the morning that Sonam was found. A CBI probe should be conducted. If Sonam hasn't done anything, why would she be implicated? Sonam has always been pleasant; she used to hug me."

Regarding the accused Raj Kushwaha, she stated, "I was unaware of Raj Kushwaha; perhaps Sonam's parents know about him. Our children never hide things from us, and they would never harm anyone."

"Sonam arranged the tickets to Meghalaya. She selected it as their honeymoon destination. There was clearly a scheme already planned to kill my son Raja — she hadn’t even secured a return ticket from Meghalaya," said the mother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi.

She continued, "Sonam planned the trip to Meghalaya and Assam. Raja usually followed the guidance of his brothers and me, but this time he kept his travel details hidden because of Sonam."



Uma recalled that when Raja mentioned wearing a chain, she sensed he was in danger. "I asked him why he wore the chain; he said it was Sonam’s suggestion. I felt a sense of caution. There might be some intention behind it… Her behaviour was nice; I cannot believe how she could have done such a thing," she remarked.

"Raja loved taking pictures, yet Sonam didn’t capture a single photo or video throughout the trip," she added, noting, "The only picture Raja took was at Indore airport, which turned out to be his last. In that image, I observed he was adorned with a gold chain."