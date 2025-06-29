‘She Has Broken Up a 40-Year Marriage’: Kalyan Banerjee Drags Mahua Moitra's Personal Life Into Debate With ‘Honeymoon’ Jibe

Kolkata: The growing rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) burst into the open as party MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra engaged in a heated war of words over the gangrape of a law student at South Kolkata Law College, with Banerjee launching a personal attack on Moitra.

Kalyan Banerjee, hitting back at Moitra’s 'anti-women' charge against him, accused her of breaking up a family and marrying a 65-year-old man, questioning whether she had not hurt another woman in the process.

"Mahua Moitra has come back to India after one month and 15 days after completing her honeymoon. After coming back to India, she has started fighting with me! She accuses me of being anti-woman. What is she? She has broken up a 40-year marriage and married a guy of 65 years. Did she not hurt the lady?" Banerjee said.

Why did the spat escalate?

The clash started after Banerjee’s controversial remarks on the gangrape of a law student in Kolkata earlier this week. Banerjee, while reacting to the incident, said, "What can be done if a friend rapes his friend?" questioning whether police should be deployed inside schools.

"But what can be done if a friend rapes his friend. Will the Police be there in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?” Banerjee stated, cautioning women to remain wary of people with “dirty mindsets.”

How did the party respond?

The Trinamool Congress distanced itself from Banerjee’s remarks, terming them his “personal capacity” views and condemning them.

"The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally disassociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever," the TMC posted on X.

How did Mahua Moitra react?

Taking a jibe at Banerjee, Mahua Moitra termed the MP's comments on the gangrape "disgusting" and pointed to misogyny cutting across party lines.

"Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them," Moitra posted on X while sharing the TMC’s statement.