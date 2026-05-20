'She's Tall, But PM Report Mentions Lesser Height': Lawyer in Twisha Sharma Case Alleges Multiple 'Procedural Lapses' in Probe | Exclusive

Bhopal: Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing the family of deceased Twisha Sharma, has raised serious questions over the police investigation and the first post-mortem report in the Twisha Sharma death case, claiming multiple procedural lapses and inconsistencies.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Advocate Pandey said there are many flaws in the police investigation and the post-mortem, which has prompted the family to demand a second post-mortem examination.

“Twisha is tall, but the post-mortem report mentions her height to be significantly less. This is just one of the glaring errors,” Pandey stated. He further alleged that the first post-mortem appears to have been fabricated, necessitating a fresh examination to establish the true cause and circumstances of Twisha’s death.

The advocate also criticised the granting of anticipatory bail to Giribala, saying it was unjustified given the facts of the case.

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“Giribala should not have been granted anticipatory bail,” he asserted.

Advocate Pandey highlighted several procedural lapses in the police investigation, questioning the thoroughness and integrity of the probe conducted so far. He emphasised that these inconsistencies have eroded confidence in the initial findings and strengthened the demand for a more credible investigation.

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The Twisha Sharma death case has drawn significant attention, with the family and their legal team pushing for transparency and accountability. The call for a second post-mortem is expected to be a key development in determining the next course of action.