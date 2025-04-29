'She Wanted to Win Big in Life': Father of Indian Student Vanshika Saini Found Dead in Canada

Punjab -based AAP leader Davinder Saini's daughter Vanshika, who had been missing in Canada since April 25, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ottawa.

Vanshika Saini had moved to Canada around two and a half years ago for a two-year health diploma course after completing Class 12.

The Indian Embassy in Ottawa shared the tragic news of Vanshika's death late night yesterday.

"We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Davinder Saini said he last spoke to her daughter on April 25, the day she went missing. He urged the Central government to help get her daughter's body back home at the earliest.

"My daughter Vanshika went to Ottawa in 2023. She wanted to win big in life. The last I talked to her was on 25 April when she was on her way to work. On the morning of 26 April, I received a message that she has gone missing. She was preparing for her IELTS exam scheduled for 26 April... I want the Indian government to talk to the Canadian authorities and speed up the process of bringing her body back," he said.

"I also demand a proper investigation to be carried out," Saini added.

According to a Facebook post by the Ottawa Indo-Canadians Association (OICA), Vanshika had left her house nearly 9 pm on April 25 to look for a room on rent. She did not return thereafter.

“Her phone has been switched off, and she missed an important exam today, which is very unusual for her. Vanshika is usually in regular contact with her family and friends every morning, but since last night, no one has heard from her. All her friends are unaware of her current location,” the post added.