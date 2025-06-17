Sheetal Choudhary Murder Case: Married Boyfriend Confesses to Killing Haryana Model After Fight

Chandigarh: The murder of 29-year-old Sheetal Choudhary, a model and social media influencer known online as Simi, has sent shockwaves through Haryana after her throat-slit body was recovered from a canal in Sonipat, four days after she was last seen.

Her boyfriend Sunil Kumar, a married man with two children, has confessed to killing her, police said on Monday. He has now been arrested.

Argument Turned Fatal, Says Police

On the night of June 14, Sheetal had travelled to Ahar village in Panipat for an album shoot. At around 10:30 pm, Sunil arrived to meet her. The two spent time in Sunil’s car, allegedly drinking, when an argument broke out.

Around 1:30 am, Sheetal made a distress video call to her sister, Neha, and said that Sunil was beating her. Moments later, her phone went unreachable. That was the last known contact anyone had with Sheetal.

Sheetal’s Last Hours

According to investigators, Sunil stabbed Sheetal multiple times inside the vehicle, slit her throat, and then threw her body into a canal near Panipat. To cover up the crime, he also drove the car into the canal, claiming it was an accident.

Sunil was later found admitted to a hospital in Panipat, saying he had survived a car accident in which his girlfriend drowned. However, Sheetal’s body was missing, prompting suspicion.

Body Found, Identity Confirmed Through Tattoos

On June 16, locals spotted a woman’s body floating in a canal in Kharkhoda, Sonipat, around 80 km from where she was last seen. The throat was slit, and there were multiple stab wounds on her torso.

The body was later identified as Sheetal’s, confirmed through distinctive tattoos on her hand and chest.

Timeline of Key Events

June 14: Sheetal travels to Panipat; last seen with Sunil.

June 15: Sunil claims car accident; gets admitted to hospital.

June 16: Sheetal’s body found in Kharkhoda canal.

June 17: Sunil confesses to murder; arrested by police.

A Relationship That Turned Deadly

Sheetal was separated from her husband for several years and had been in a relationship with Sunil for about five years, police said. Sunil is also married and lives separately from his family. The two were often seen together in public, shared photos on social media, and were known to be close.

Sheetal was reportedly last seen on CCTV footage travelling with Sunil in the same car that was later recovered from the canal — registered in Sunil’s name.