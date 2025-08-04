Shibu Soren, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Dies At 81

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren died at the age of 81. The news of his passing was confirmed by his son and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. He breathed his last at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment. The patriarch of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was on a ventilator at the hospital. He was hospitalised in the last week of June due to a kidney-related issue. Since then, he has been receiving treatment at the hospital.

Hemant Soren took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote in Hindi, which we loosely translated in English, “Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become nothing...”

Ganga Ram Hospital also issued a statement that reads, “Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8:56 am today. He died after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from a kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke, a month and a half back. He was on the life support system for the last one month”.

Who was Shibu Soren?

Member of Rajya Sabha, Shibu Soren, served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand thrice. He has been the leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is recognised as one of the founding members. In his political career spanning four decades, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times. He also served as Rajya Sabha MP for two terms, the second of which was ongoing.

Soon after the news broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Shibu Soren. He penned a heartfelt note that reads, “Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”