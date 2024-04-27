Advertisement

Kolkata: There is a sense of disquiet prevailing in Sandeshkhali day after the CBI unearthed huge cache of hidden arms and crude bombs from the residence of Abu Taleb, a relative of panchayat member Hafizul Kha and now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan's aide. So dire was the situation that the CBI and CRPF had to rope in the counter-terrorism squad NSG, also known as Black Cats. Multiple houses were searched using robotic assistance after locals were evacuated.

uring the searches, the CBI seized three foreign-made revolvers and one foreign-made pistol, one Indian revolver, one Colt official issue police revolver, one country-made pistol, 120 nine mm bullets, 50 cartridges of .45 calibre, 120 nine mm cartridges, 50 cartridges of .380 and eight cartridges of .32 (Photo: PTI)





During the joint raid, which lasted six hours, the electricity connection of the whole area was cut off as a three-layer security was placed in front of Taleb's house. According to highly-placed sources, there might be a bunker and an underground tunnel that might also be present. Our sources further confirmed that many weapons were also smuggled from Bangladesh.

According to our sources, several documents of Shah Jahan, including an arms license, were also recovered by the CBI. Currently, Abu Taleb's wife is being probed on the recovery made. The central investigating agency is also trying to find out what arms were taken against the license and how many times have been renewed.



The state's law-enforcement agencies have been caught on the back-foot once again. The CBI acted on a tip that a local had stored arms and ammunitions in a locked house and started conducting searches since Friday. Expressing discontent over the police probe and calling it "biased", Calcutta High Court, last month, handed over the January 5 attack on ED case to the CBI. Since the CBI was handed over the case and the law-and-order situation of Sandeshkhali for the probe, the recent seizure has put the spotlight back on West Bengal police.

Wondering if the army needs to be called next, Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called for Mamata Banerjee's arrest and demanded that the TMC be declared a terrorist organisation. Hitting out at the Mamata government, Bengal's BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said, "No one wants a new Bangladesh," further adding that there might also be an ISIS connection.

Crying foul over the incident, the TMC said that BJP is plotting to destabilise the region during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.