'Shikara Ride Bahut Accha Laga': Last Video of Karnataka Man Who Was Killed by Terrorists in Pahalgam Emerges | WATCH

Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Shikara ride bahut accha laga...’ — these were among the last joyful words of Manjunath Rao, a 47-year-old tourist from Karnataka, whose life was brutally cut short in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Hours before the tragedy, Manjunath had recorded a video capturing the serene beauty of the valley and his wife's excitement. That moment of happiness has now turned into a haunting memory, as the video surfaces in the aftermath of the cold-blooded killing that has sent shockwaves across the country.

In the heart-wrenching video that has now surfaced, Manjunath Rao and his wife can be seen joyfully enjoying a Shikara ride on the serene waters of Kashmir. Smiling into the camera, Manjunath introduces himself and shares their travel experience, saying, “My name is Manjunath Shumagakaratak. We have come to Kashmir from Indian Travel Stores. This is the second day of our Kashmir tour.”

He goes on to describe their previous night’s stay at a boathouse, calling it “very nice,” and expresses excitement about the Shikara ride with their boatman, Mr. Mohammad Rafiq.

Manjunath also thanks their tour coordinator, Kajal Thakur, appreciating the “very nice service” provided by Indian Travel Stores. What was meant to be a cheerful vacation memory has now become a haunting glimpse into the final hours before the brutal terrorist attack that claimed his life.

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Manjunath's wife Pallavi said, "I asked the militants to shoot both of us. He said Modi ko bolo (Go Tell Modi) I am still in shock, and I am unable to overcome it."

Pahalgam Terror Attack

Nearly 25 tourists have been killed and several others injured in a terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack took place around 2:30 PM when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists. The terrorist group The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his strong condemnation, offering condolences to the victims’ families. He spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah , urging him to take immediate action and visit the site.