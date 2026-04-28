Shillong Court Grants Bail To Accused Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi In 'Honeymoon Murder' Case

Shillong: A court in Meghalaya today granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the primary accused in the sensational murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

The decision comes nearly a year after the Indore-based businessman was found dead during the couple’s honeymoon in the scenic hills of the East Khasi Hills district.

The Bail Order

Presiding over the fourth hearing of the bail application, the Shillong court allowed the plea of the 26-year-old accused, who has been in judicial custody for several months.

While the detailed bail order is yet to be fully public, legal sources indicate that the relief is subject to several strict conditions.