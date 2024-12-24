Shimla Transforms into a Snowy Paradise After Fresh Snowfall | In Pictures | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla has transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland following recent snowfall.

The Queen of Hills now wears a pristine white blanket, attracting throngs of tourists eager to experience its snowy charm.

From Mall Road to Kufri, every corner of Shimla is a picture-perfect scene, exuding beauty and serenity.

Tourists can be seen strolling through the snow-covered streets, sipping hot tea, and enjoying the crisp winter air.

The Ridge, one of Shimla's iconic landmarks, has become a hub of activity, with visitors admiring the snow-draped surroundings.

Fresh snowfall has brought immense joy to both tourists and locals, with activities like snowman building, snowball fights, and photography taking center stage.

Cars parked along the roads are buried under thick layers of snow, adding to the enchanting scenery.