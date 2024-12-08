Shimla Welcomes Season's First Snow as Cold Spell Sweeps Himachal's Highlands

Shimla: Shimla, along with nearby tourist spots Kufri and Fagu, saw the season's first snow on Sunday. Meanwhile, intermittent snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti districts intensified the cold in surrounding valleys.

A light snow cover blanketed Lahaul, creating slippery road conditions that made travel hazardous and impacted traffic.

Fresh snowfall also blanketed high-mountain passes and other elevated tribal areas. The Met station has forecasted more snow and rain at scattered locations across the state.

A X user shared a video of first snowfall of the season in Shimla.

The minimum temperature dropped several degrees statewide, with high-altitude tribal areas experiencing intense cold.

Tabo recorded a low of minus 13.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri at minus 6.9 degrees, Kalpa minus 3.3 degrees, Reckong Peo minus 1 degree and Narkanda minus 0.8 degree.

The mercury hovered around freezing point at many other places. Seobagh recorded a minimum temperature of zero degree Celsius, Bajaura 0.1 degree, Manali 0.2 degree, Kufri 0.4 degree, Solan 0.5 degree, Una 1 degree and Shimla 2.5 degrees.

The maximum temperature also remained below normal, with Una recording the highest at 22.8 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has predicted rain and moderate snow at a few places over the Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Shimla and the Kullu districts and light precipitation in some places of the Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Mandi and the Hamirpur districts till Monday.

Light rain and snowfall are likely at isolated places over the mid and high hills on Tuesday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to gradually fall by 3 to 4 degrees over many parts of the state during the subsequent three days.

The Met office has issued a 'yellow' warning for dense fog over some parts of the Bhakra dam reservoir area in Bilaspur and Balh Valley in Mandi till Wednesday.