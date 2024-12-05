Shinde Updates X Profile After Swearing-in as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde sworn in as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, ending all speculation about his role in the government.

Moments after taking the oath in Maharashtra, Shinde updated his X profile, which mentioned ‘Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra State’.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra | Watch

Hours before the grand swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, a potential U-turn appeared likely. According to the reports, Eknath Shinde was reconsidering his options, seen as a final attempt to secure more concessions from the BJP.

Sena leaders were urgently working to convince their leader to join the new government, an effort emphasized by Sena leader Sanjay Shirasat.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat says, " Eknath Shinde will listen to our request and he will take oath as Deputy CM, we believe that...he is our leader and we want him to take the oath as Deputy CM...we all are going to Eknath Shinde, we will convince and get him ready for the oath-taking..."

Samant then stated that no Shinde Sena leader would accept a government position if Mr. Shinde declined the offer. Meanwhile, Deepak Kesarkar appealed to Mr. Shinde, citing Chief Minister Fadnavis as an example, noting that he had moved from the Chief Minister's post to Deputy in 2022.