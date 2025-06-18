Shirtless Men Who Harassed Woman Biker on Haridwar Highway Now Behind Bars

Haridwar: A shocking video has surfaced on social media from Haridwar highway, where a group of shirtless men can be seen hanging out of a speeding car. These men allegedly harassed a woman biker, making obscene gestures and blowing kisses at her.

Shirtless Men Harassed Woman Biker on Haridwar Highway

The woman, who was traveling alone, recorded the incident and shared the footage on social media. Haridwar police took the cognizance of this video and started investigating into the matter.

Haridwar police also shared the video on social media on June 16 stating, “In the viral video of misbehavior with a young woman in an Eco van, the vehicle has been seized with the help of Meerut Police. As the incident occurred on the UK-UP border, police from both states are engaged in a joint investigation. The youths involved in the misbehavior have been identified and will be arrested soon.”

Haridwar Viral Video

The viral video shows two men leaning out of the vehicle, mocking and taunting the biker as she rode past. One of them even attempted to dance while hanging from the car, while others inside the vehicle laughed and encouraged the behavior.

The woman, determined to expose such harassment, captured the vehicle’s number plate and urged authorities to take action.

Following the viral Haridwar video, Haridwar Police began search, leading to the arrest of three men from Uttar Pradesh—identified as Devendra, Rahul, and Nikhil. In a follow-up video, the accused were seen holding their ears in apology at the police station, saying that they would never repeat such behavior.