Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar Resigns After Being Denied Ministerial Post

Nagpur: Amidst the Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, resentment has also started to appear in the Mahayuti over ministerial posts, after Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Narendra Bhondekar on Sunday tendered his resignation from the post of deputy leader of the party. On the other hand, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has also expressed displeasure over the expansion formula, saying that what he was promised was not being implemented.

On Sunday, the first cabinet expansion of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' government in Maharashtra started, with MLAs from Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP being called in for the expansion. However, it seems that not everyone is happy with the alliance over the expansion formula.

Sources stated that a few MLAs have expressed their displeasure after their names were not included in the list of probable ministers.

Shiv Sena leader Narendra Bhondekar has reportedly resigned as deputy leader and Vidarbha coordinator after being denied a ministerial post. Sources stated that he resigned claiming that he was given the ministerial post despite being promised one. Bhondekar, a three-time MLA from Bhandara-Pauni, had also faced a similar incident in September where he was allegedly not allowed to enter Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence in Nagpur.