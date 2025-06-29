Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS Call Off July 5 Joint Protest After Maharashtra Govt Backtracks On Hindi In Schools

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has withdrawn two Government Resolutions (GR) related to the implementation of the three-language format under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, amid mounting criticism over the proposed introduction of Hindi from Classes 1 to 5. The decision was taken on the eve of the legislature's Monsoon Session. Meanwhile, following the Devendra Fadnavis government's decision to cancel the GRs, the July 5 joint protest march by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS has been called off.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut announced on Sunday that the joint protest march planned on July 5 by his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) now stands cancelled following the state government's withdrawal of the GRs. "The government withdrew the GR that made Hindi mandatory. This is a victory of Marathi unity and fear of Thackerays coming together. The July 5 march will not take place now. This is brand Thackeray," Raut said.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, also announced the formation of a committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav to review the three-language policy in detail. A final decision will be taken based on the committee's report.

Chief Minister's Statement

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "In today's cabinet decision, we have decided to cancel the GR and form a committee to study the three-language format in the education system." He added, "It was the MVA that had accepted the three-language format. In fact, it is Mahayuti that made Marathi mandatory and Hindi optional. But now that we have withdrawn the GR and appointed a committee, the report submitted by Dr. Jadhav and other members will be accepted for further action to be taken on the same."

The Chief Minister explained that the Marathi-speaking population and students are central to his government's decisions and said his administration does not intend to politicise the issue.

Previous GR and Backlash

In April, the Mahayuti government had issued a GR stating that Maharashtra would implement the three-language format under NEP 2020, with Hindi as the third language. Following widespread backlash, the order was later revised to clarify that Hindi would not be mandatory but optional. However, critics viewed this as a covert attempt to promote Hindi.

According to NEP guidelines, of the three languages taught in schools, two must be Indian languages, with the regional language being compulsory.

Eknath Shinde Slams Opposition

Following the withdrawal of the GR on Hindi language, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the opposition's criticism was hypocritical, pointing out that they had approved the three-language formula when they were in power. He alleged that the opposition parties play different roles when in power and when out of it, which he termed as “dual politics”. He asserted that his party has never engaged in such practices and that the decision to withdraw the three-language formula was made keeping in mind the benefits of the students.

The deputy CM announced the formation of a committee to review the language policy and submit a report. The committee's recommendations will be considered to ensure that the students do not face any problems in the future.