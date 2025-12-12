'Shivraj Patil Chakurkar's Demise is a Loss of a Cultured and Scholarly Personality': Dy CM Ajit Pawar

In his message, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that Shivraj Patil had set a new benchmark in public service. | Image: ANI

Nagpur: With the passing of senior Congress leader, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, the nation has lost a dignified, cultured, and scholarly personality in Indian politics, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in his condolence message.

In his message, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that Shivraj Patil had set a new benchmark in public service.

"He was a symbol of simplicity and moral values. Throughout his long political career, while holding various positions such as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Union Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and Governor of Punjab, he consistently upheld ethics in politics," Pawar's message stated.

"As Lok Sabha Speaker, he accelerated several initiatives such as modernisation of the Lok Sabha, computerisation, live telecast of parliamentary proceedings, and the establishment of the new library building. It was during his tenure that the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award was instituted.

He had deep knowledge of the Indian Constitution. His contributions to strengthening democracy will always be remembered," Pawar said while paying tribute.

Earlier today, Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur. He was 90 and breathed his last at his home earlier in the day. He had been ill for the past few days.

Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district, Maharashtra, and was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long and distinguished career marked by several key responsibilities in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures.

A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held numerous significant positions over more than four decades in public life.

Patil entered national politics in 1980 when he was first elected to the 7th Lok Sabha, and went on to retain the seat for seven consecutive terms until 2004.During the 1980-1990 period, he served on the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament, later becoming its Chairperson.

His tenure in Parliament was marked by extensive work across ministries, serving as Minister of State for a wide range of departments, including Defence, Commerce, Science and Technology, Atomic Energy, Electronics, Space and Ocean Development, Bio-Technology, Personnel and Training, Public Grievances and Pensions, Administrative Reforms, Defence Production, Civil Aviation, and Tourism.

In addition to his role as an MP, he was appointed Union Minister of Home Affairs (2004-2008). Following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he gave his resignation on November 30, 2008, taking moral responsibility for the security lapses.

Between 2010 and 2015, Patil served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, further extending his contribution to public administration. He is also credited with introducing the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, a recognition aimed at honouring exemplary parliamentary performance.