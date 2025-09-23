SHOCKING: 13-Year-Old Afghan Boy Survives 2-Hour Flight From Kabul To Delhi In Plane's Landing Gear

New Delhi: A shocking incident unfolded at Delhi Airport when a 13-year-old boy was discovered after secretly travelling from Kabul to Delhi inside the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air flight on Sunday morning, sources confirmed.

The flight, RQ-4401, arrived from Kabul on the morning of September 21. Around 11:10 am, airline security staff spotted the boy wandering near the aircraft.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the boy hails from Kunduz, Afghanistan, and had boarded the aircraft without a ticket by hiding inside the landing gear section.

During a thorough inspection of the aircraft, the airline's security and engineering teams also recovered a small red audio speaker from the landing gear area.