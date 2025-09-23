Updated 23 September 2025 at 04:13 IST
SHOCKING: 13-Year-Old Afghan Boy Survives 2-Hour Flight From Kabul To Delhi In Plane's Landing Gear
A 13-year-old Afghan boy hid in a Kam Air flight's landing gear from Kabul to Delhi, surviving the 2-hour journey.
New Delhi: A shocking incident unfolded at Delhi Airport when a 13-year-old boy was discovered after secretly travelling from Kabul to Delhi inside the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air flight on Sunday morning, sources confirmed.
The flight, RQ-4401, arrived from Kabul on the morning of September 21. Around 11:10 am, airline security staff spotted the boy wandering near the aircraft.
Upon questioning, it was revealed that the boy hails from Kunduz, Afghanistan, and had boarded the aircraft without a ticket by hiding inside the landing gear section.
During a thorough inspection of the aircraft, the airline's security and engineering teams also recovered a small red audio speaker from the landing gear area.
The boy was then taken for interrogation by concerned agencies. After completing the necessary procedures, he was sent back to Kabul the same day on Kam Air's return flight, RQ-4402.
