Bengaluru: A woman in Bengaluru was fined with ₹1.36 lakh for multiple traffic violations. A total of 270 traffic violations were recorded on her Activa scooter which include triple riding, wrong side driving, riding without helmet and signal jumps.

According to the report, many CCTV cameras in the city captured the movements of the woman on her scooter where she was seen not following any traffic rules. The cops reportedly sent notices to her and asked her to clear all the pending challans on her scooter.

Bengaluru police are cracking down on people who haven't paid their traffic fines. They caught a woman who was breaking traffic rules and not paying her fines. CCTV cameras caught her breaking the rules multiple times. The police say she's not following road safety rules at all.