Published 21:52 IST, January 10th 2025
Shocking! Dead Rat Found in Popular Snack Packet, Gujarat Girl Suffers Diarrhoea
A one-year-old got diarrhoea after eating snacks (Namkeen) from sealed in which a dead rat was found.
- India News
- 1 min read
A one-year-old got diarrhoea after eating snacks (Namkeen) from sealed in which a dead rat was found. The incident occurred in Prempur village of Gujarat 's Sabarkantha.
A dead rat was discovered in a packet of Gopal Namkeen, according to a complaint from a local family. The girl's father reported, "We purchased a packet of Gopal Namkeen, and my wife was feeding our daughter when she started vomiting after eating. Upon checking, we found a dead rat inside the packet."
The girl fell ill, suffering from diarrhea, and was subsequently admitted to Davad Hospital for treatment.
The father has called for strict action from the Food and Drugs Department against Gopal Namkeen for negligence.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 22:12 IST, January 10th 2025