Shocking New Visuals Capture Exact Moment 8-Year-Old Reyansh Was Hit During Celebratory Firing | Watch

New Delhi: In a shocking new footage accessed by Republic Media Network captures the exact moments after eight-year-old Reyansh was struck by a bullet during celebratory firing in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The incident occurred around 5 PM on February 19 in Sunaar Wali Gali in the Sarraf Bazar area under Nagar Kotwali police station.

In the video accessed by Republic, the alleged gunman can be witnessed casually firing shots in the air in a very narrow lane during a pre-wedding celebration. Locals can be heard screaming as chaos breaks out. Moments later, Reyansh’s father, Himanshu, is seen carrying his unconscious son out of the house on his shoulders. The child appears limp as bystanders gather in panic.

According to family members, Reyansh had been on the balcony of a neighbouring house when the bullet hit him. According to the most recent medical report, he is still very ill, in a coma, and dependent on a ventilator.

Bullet Tore Through Child’s Jaw During Wedding Celebration

What was meant to be a wedding celebration at the house of Robin Verma turned into a nightmare. According to the footage Republic accessed, Krishna Verma, the son of Robin Verma, allegedly pulled out his father's legal handgun and started shooting into the air. The firing apparently went on in spite of neighbuors' warnings about the small street and people standing on rooftops.

Reyansh, the only son of Himanshu Soni, was playing when the bullet tore through his jaw. After being taken to a nearby hospital in an emergency, he was referred to Fortis Hospital in Noida, where surgeons conducted a procedure that took almost four hours. He has since slipped into a coma and is battling for life on ventilator support.

Reyansh’s uncle has alleged that the father was encouraging his son to continue firing. Police have registered an FIR and say the licensed pistol has been seized, though the victim’s family claims the weapon has not been recovered.

While police have described the shooter as a 16-year-old minor, the family disputes this claim and alleges he was born in 2007.

Accused Father-Son Duo Still On The Run

Days after the incident, both the accused son and his father remain absconding. Images taken from outside their house reveal that the wedding decorations are still there, but the door is still shut.

Police say a search operation is underway. However, the victim’s family is questioning why arrests have not yet been made even as their child continues to fight for his life. Reyansh is still in a hospital bed five days after the bullet tore through his head, rather than in a classroom. Tiffin boxes and schoolbooks have been replaced with tubes and life support devices.

Republic’s Campaign: #JusticeForReyansh

An eight-year-old boy from Bulandshahr is fighting for his life after being struck by a stray bullet during celebratory gunfire. This was not an accident. This was illegal and reckless firing. Those responsible have still not been brought to justice. No child should suffer because of someone else’s dangerous display. Every parent deserves to know their child is safe in their own neighbourhood. Republic is demanding strict action and accountability.

Sign the petition and raise your voice: https://nationalistcollective.org/petitions/justiceforreyansh