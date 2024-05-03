Shocking Scrap Fraud: Kanpur businessman duped of ₹26 lakh by 'Raddiwalas'. This is How | Image:Shutterstock / Representative

Lucknow: Two people were booked for deceiving a businessman of Rs 26 lakh in exchange for scrap of a Basti-based company named Phenil Sugars Limited, according to media reports.

The victim identified as Shailendra Kumar Awasthi of Kanpur, filed a complaint at the Harzatganj police station against the two, identified as as Kamruddin Jalauddin of Rohit Bhawan at Sapru Marg in Hazratganj and CB Singh of Baldlapur in Jaunpur, as per media reports.

In his complaint, Awasthi said he got familiarized with CB Singh, who introduced him to one Jallaluddin, who had an office at Rohit Bhawan, Sapru Marg.

Singh apprised Awasthi that Jalaluddin had taken the contract to buy the scrap of Phenil Sugar Limited in Basti district for ₹80 crore.

He showed the contract papers and the bank statement showing the money he paid to Phenil Sugars Limited.

“Singh took guarantee of fair dealing, and I was asked to sign a deal with Jalaluddin. We signed a contract between our companies and Jalaluddin and I signed an agreement on behalf of our companies. I later paid ₹26 lakh to Jalaluddin and

I was asked to reach the factory in Basti along with labourers,” Awasthi said. The deal took place in 2023.

He stated that he reached Basti along with 40 labourers to start work. “Jalaluddin asked for a week’s time first and then again, he sought time to allow us to start work. This way he dilly-dallied and spent three months.I inquired about

Jalaluddin and Singh’s credit from other businessmen in our community and was told that they were big fraudsters. I asked Jalaluddin to refund the money and he gave me post-dated cheques which bounced due to lack of adequate balance,” the victim told a media outlet.

He said that he complained about the scenario to Jalaluddin who reprimanded him. “He threatened me with my life, asking me never to ask for a refund in the future,” he said.

