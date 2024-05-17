It is shocking that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has not spoken a word about his party MP Swati Maliwal, said Sitharaman. | Image:X

Kolkata: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his ‘shocking’ silence in the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Sitharaman described the treatment of Maliwal, who previously led the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), as ‘shameful’. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Sitharaman said, "It is shocking that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has not spoken a word about his party MP Swati Maliwal who was misbehaved with and beaten up in the CM's residence. The CM has not acted, responded or spoken about it."

Launching a scathing attack on Kejriwal for accompanying Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting Maliwal, Sitharaman said, “I am told that in Uttar Pradesh, he (Kejriwal) was seen walking around with the accused... It is utterly shameful that a woman who headed the Delhi Commission for Women is treated like this.”

Maliwal Breaks Silence

Last evening, Maliwal broke her silence over the alleged assault on her, saying she has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police and the BJP should not indulge in politics over the incident.

Three days after the alleged incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where his close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly "assaulted" Maliwal, she said the past few days have been very difficult for her.

"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She said crucial elections are going on now, and stressed that she is not important but the issues of the country are.

"There is a special request to the BJP people not to do politics on this incident," she said in the same post.

FIR Reveals Shocking Details

Meanwhile, the FIR registered in connection with the alleged assault has revealed spine-chilling details. According to the contents of the statement given by Maliwal to police, an official source said, she was sitting in the drawing room when Kumar came and allegedly slapped her multiple times.

She ran out of the CM's residence and called the police, the MP stated in her complaint, the sources said and added that Kejriwal was present at his residence when the incident took place.

‘Kicked Repeatedly, Abused Verbally’

Maliwal alleged that she was kicked and hit repeatedly, including on her chest and lower part of her body. The AAP MP also informed the Delhi Police that she was also verbally abused by Bibhav, who had allegedly used cuss words against her.

According to sources, Bibhav attacked Maliwal by slapping the MP on her face without any provocation while also allegedly hitting her in the chest and punching her in the stomach. Bibhav also reportedly kept threatening her, saying, “dekh lenge, niptaa denge (we will see to it, and we will settle it)”.

The horrific acts of violence took place inside the drawing room and Arvind Kejriwal was reportedly present in the house at the time of the assault.

Maliwal's statement was recorded for four-and-a-half hours by a team of Delhi Police led by an Additional Commissioner of Police rank officer.

In her statement running through two-and-a-half pages, Maliwal has given a detailed account of the assault which took place inside the Delhi chief minister's residence, according to top sources in the Delhi Police.