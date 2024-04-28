Advertisement

Chennai: A video is going viral on social media showcasing a man beating a woman on the street.

The viral video shared by @chennaipolice_ on social media platform X shows a a man named Roshan beating a lady who is his wife.

Advertisement

The viral video comes with a caption that says, ‘Male in this video is Roshan and the lady is his wife. For assaulting the lady, FIR has been registered, Roshan has been arrested and being investigated.’

The video originally shared by @kuppan_karthik on X has been re-shared by @chennaipolice_ with updated information.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video Here:

UPDATE:



Male in this video is Roshan and the lady is his wife. For assaulting the lady, FIR has been registered, Roshan has been arrested and being investigated.

இந்த வீடியோவில் காணப்படும் ஆண் ரோஷன் மற்றும் பெண் அவரது மனைவி.

பெண்ணை தாக்கியதாக, எப்ஐஆர் பதிவு செய்து, ரோஷனை கைது… https://t.co/UjBFybvUeV — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_)

According to the post shared by Chennai police identified as Roshan has been arrested by the police and further investigations are going on.

The video was shared on social media platform X on April 27, 2024 and has gained 239.3K Views so far.

Advertisement

Netizens on the other hand are praising Chennai police for swift action against the violent video circulating on social media.

One user wrote, ‘Thank you Chennai Police’. Another user wrote, ‘Kudos’.

Advertisement

One more user says, ‘Good job done’.

screengrab of comment section

Netizens also demanded to increase police patrolling in Chennai city as many crimes are happening in recent days.