Rajasthan: A shocking video has surfaced on social media that shows a woman feeding poison to an infant in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

The shocking video shared by NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs on social media platform X is now going viral.

The viral video comes with a shocking revelation that says, ‘Wife of Elder Brother allegedly gave poison to the child of younger brother in Bhadres village of Rajasthan's Barmer district. Two children of the younger brother died in past in similar circumstance and the mother of the child was suspecting the role of her Jethani in the same. That's why she was vigilant this time. Child was admitted in the ICU for three days and is safe now. We tried to speak with the villagers but they all are giving conflicting narratives. We are trying to speak with the family. Will update once we will able to communicate with them.’

According to the viral post of NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs, the woman captured in the viral video is giving poison to her devrani's son (Son of younger sister-in-law).

The mother of the child was suspecting the role of her Jethani (Elder Sister-in-Law), as two of her children died in past in similar circumstances.

The mother was vigilant this time and placed a camera near child's bed to record any suspicious activity happening around.

In the viral video, we can clearly see how a woman enters a room. When the child was sleeping alone, she quietly removed the mosquito net from the child, put a few drops of liquid inside his mouth, and went away.

Child was rushed to the hospital where he recovered after struggling three days in ICU.

NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs tried to speak with the villagers but they all are giving conflicting narratives in this regards.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Wife of Elder Brother allegedly gave poison to the child of younger brother in Bhadres village of Rajasthan's Barmer district. Two children of the younger brother died in past in similar circumstance and the mother of the child was suspecting the role of her Jethani in the same.… pic.twitter.com/6TezjeqWcg — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa)

The shocking video was shared this afternoon and has gone viral on social media with over 17.9K views so far and counting.

The netizens on the other hand seems to be furious over this viral video and sharing their thoughts on the same.

One viewer wrote, ‘Courts has a large role in letting such women for granted.’ Another user wrote, ‘Exemplary punishment is must for such a crime.’

Barmer Police has responded to this viral video saying, ‘In this regard, the above video is being said to be of the son of Bhadres resident Mukesh Prajapat. When Mukesh Prajapat was talked to on mobile, he denied any such incident happening with his son. Further investigation is being done.’

screengrab of Barmer Police

screengrab of comment Barmer Police

'When the police officer of the rural police station went to the child's father and grandfather's home and conducted a detailed investigation about the incident, the family informed that no such incident had taken place', police stated further.

