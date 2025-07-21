Shocking Video Shows Portion Of Railway Bridge Foundation Washed Away In Floodwaters As Train Crosses Over In Himachal Pradesh

Updated 21 July 2025 at 22:59 IST
Himachal Pradesh: A bone-chilling incident took place in Himachal Pradesh that could have turned into a tragedy when a foundation of railway bridge over a river collapsed and fell into the flood waters when a train was passing over the track.
The incident was triggered by continuous heavy rainfall affecting several districts across Himachal Pradesh, causing rivers to swell and landslides to occur.
One such case was reported from Kangra, where the foundation of a railway bridge on the Jammu rail line was severely damaged and washed away.
The collapse happened while a train carrying thousands of passengers was crossing the bridge. In the aftermath, railway authorities have accelerated repair work at the site.
In another tragic landslide incident, at least two people were killed when a boulder struck a house amid heavy rain. This occurred in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.
“Due to the rain, a landslide occurred last night. As a result, a boulder fell on a house, and two people tragically died in the incident. Their bodies were recovered from the debris with the help of the police and taken to Chamba Hospital. The government also provided immediate relief to the victims. Currently, we are further assessing the danger in the area and preparing a report on the losses,” said a Patwari named Ashwani.
Published 21 July 2025 at 22:59 IST