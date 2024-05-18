Advertisement

Viral News: A viral video that has surfaced on social media shows two young girls who get caught in the middle of an ugly cow fight.

The viral video post shared by @cctvidiots on social media platform X, shows a CCTV footage of a shop where 3 young girls can be seen standing and talking to each other.

The CCTV footage takes a shocking turn when two big size cows knocks two girls down while fighting with each other.

Watch Viral Cow Fight Video Here:

Milk delivered 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wtrfSIRIcA — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots)

The entire incident takes place in the fraction of seconds that no one gets time to react it. One girl in white shirt manages to escape while the other one gets caught beneath the feet of the cow, before something wrong happens a man drags the young girl away from the fight scene.

The viral video was shared on social media X on May 17 and has gathered over 620.6K views so far and counting.

Netizens in the comment section are expressing their thoughts and views on this brutal incident.

screengrab of comment section

One viewer wrote, ‘OMG.. Must be hurt badly.’ Another viewers says, ‘Man that's so brutal.’

One more user says, ‘The guy just found out he’s not the father of his supposed kids.’

