A case of an extramarital affair has unfolded in Uttar Pradesh, and it looks like a scene copied from a thriller novel. And in a few minutes, many lives get shattered. Jyoti, an 18-year-old woman, travelled to her mother's home from her in-law’s home in Babrala town to take care of her ailing mother, Champa Devi, who is suffering from cancer in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad.

Lalitesh, the husband of Jyoti, went with her to Champa Devi’s home. On Tuesday, Bobby, another character in this story, reached the house and launched a knife attack on Champa Devi. To save her mother, Jyoti and Lalitesh intervened. In this clash, Jyoti lost his life, and Lalitesh got serious injuries. Jyoti and Lalitesh had their marriage just six months ago.

As the dust settles after some time, the scene gets cleared, and everyone gets to know the reason for this attack. According to the police, Bobby was released 15 days ago from Guatam Budhha Nagar. Bobby was also romantically involved with Champa Devi, who shifted her affection towards Ajay while Bobby was in jail. Champa Devi is married; his first husband is married; and his second husband is disabled and lives in Bihar.

Enraged by Champa Devi's romantic involvement with Ajay, Bobby first resorted to threats, calling Ajay and issuing warnings before descending upon Champa Devi's residence with chilling intent. Accompanied by another individual, Bobby's visit quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, culminating in a savage knife attack that would forever alter the lives of those involved.

In a desperate bid for survival, Champa Devi managed to break free from the chaos unfolding around her and raced towards the nearby police station to seek help. Responding swiftly to the distress call, law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene, apprehending Bobby and initiating emergency medical assistance for the injured victims. As authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the attack, an intensive investigation is underway to locate the individual who accompanied Bobby during the assault, with the hope of bringing all perpetrators to justice.