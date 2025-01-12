Shopian Hosts Its First Winter Carnival At Dubjan Meadows

Shopian: The Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir has kicked off its first-ever Winter Carnival, offering a unique mix of adventure, culture, and scenic beauty. The two-day event of the winter carnival is being Held at the picturesque Dubjan Meadows bringing together thousands of visitors eager to experience the snow-covered landscape and vibrant festivities.

The carnival is themed around the local folk tale of Heemal and Naegrai, and it has captured the imagination of both locals and tourists. Nestled beneath the towering Pir Panjal mountains and alongside the Giant Rambaira River, Dubjan Meadows, served as a perfect backdrop for the event.

Celebration Of Adventure, Culture, Traditions

The festival was officially inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a symbolic pigeon-releasing function, attended by Shopian MLA Shabir Ahmad Kullay, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, and DIG of South Kashmir, Javid Ahmad Matoo, along with other local dignitaries.

Attendees were treated to an array of snow-based activities, including demonstrations of skiing, ATV rides, and thrilling snow games like snow cricket and snow sculpting competitions. The event also featured an exhibition of local cuisine and handicrafts, as well as a photographic display showcasing the diverse beauty of Shopian.

Dubjan Meadows, known for its snow-capped peaks and alpine vegetation, is home to several tourist attractions like the Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary, historic Mughal Sarais, and therapeutic Sulphur Springs. The area is poised to become a prime offbeat tourist destination, with improved road and mobile connectivity making it accessible even during the harsh winter months.

Boost For Local Businesses, Tourism

The Winter Carnival also provided a platform for local businesses, with stalls offering a variety of services and products. The departments focusing on agriculture, employment generation, and tourism set up informative displays, and the cultural performances added a lively atmosphere to the event.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar stated that the carnival was designed to showcase the region’s natural beauty and its vast tourism potential, encouraging both locals and tourists to explore Shopian’s hidden gems.