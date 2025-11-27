Massive Crackdown On Terror Ecosystem: Members and Premises Linked To Banned Jamaat-e-Islami Raided Across Kashmir

Shopian: According to the Shopian Police Press release, major raids were conducted in the district on Friday. The police were carrying out meticulously coordinated searches at multiple locations across the Shopian district, targeting individuals and premises linked with the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), proscribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Raids were carried out on the members of Jamaat-e-Islami, their residences and several other locations in the Handwara district of north Kashmir. Police teams have recovered and seized electronic devices during the operation, and the devices are being examined to determine their usage and verify any suspected affiliations.

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI-J&K) has been banned multiple times by the Indian government. The most recent ban was imposed in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged "anti-national separatist activities" and links with militant groups like Hizbul Mujahideen. The ban was extended for another five years in February 2024.

Jamaat-e-Islami is an Islamist movement founded in 1941 in British India by the Islamic author and theorist Syed Abul A'la Maududi. After the partition of India in 1947, the movement split into independent organisations in the successor states, 'Jamaat-e-Islami' Pakistan and 'Jamaat-e-Islami' Hind in India.

Advertisement

Handwara Police also conducted an early morning search operation at Jamia Islamia Institute in Waripora in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, the local Lumberdar and other police officials. Several electronic devices, including laptops, desktops, CPUs and a mobile phone, were seized for examination.

Further details of the raid are awaited.

Advertisement

Anantnag Police had also carried out coordinated raids in the district on November 12 amid a massive crackdown against the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

A team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) also conducted a raid on the Kashmir Times office in Jammu on November 20.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary asked the investigative agencies not to "pick-and-choose" media organisations for raids, saying there should not be any pressure on the press.

"The agencies are doing their work. If a raid has to be conducted, it should not be done on a pick-and-choose basis. If they have done anything wrong, action should be taken, but not just to create pressure. The Press is the fourth estate, and it should get space to practice journalism," Surinder Choudhary told reporters.

The Kashmir Times was established in 1954 by Anuradha Bhasin's father, Ved Bhasin, as the oldest English-language daily newspaper from Jammu and Kashmir.

Budgam Police Launches Search Ops

Budgam Police too launched various searches and raids at the residences and Institutes linked to JEI. Searches were carried out based on credible intelligence that some JEI members are engaged in anti-national activities. Multiple searches carried out in Chadoora, Soibugh and Beerwah areas. The operation was conducted to dismantle the terror ecosystem and separatist propaganda of the proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami.