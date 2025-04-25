Shopkeepers in Lal Chowk Display Black Flags Outside Shops to Protest Pahalgam Attack | SEE PICTURES

Srinagar: In a rare and powerful show of collective dissent, shopkeepers in Srinagar’s iconic Lal Chowk displayed black flags outside their shops, protesting against the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 innocent people dead.

The black flags, fluttering silently in the heart of Kashmir’s commercial hub, served as a stark symbol of protest against the violence that continues to scar the region.

The protest in Lal Chowk appeared to be spontaneous, with shopkeepers choosing to express their anguish through a quiet yet powerful gesture—one that did not disrupt daily life but delivered a strong message of defiance against relentless bloodshed.



At the same time, demonstrations denouncing the terror attack in Pahalgam persisted across various parts of Kashmir, as protestors forcefully condemned what they viewed as a cruel and inhuman act directed at the people of the region.

In the capital city of Srinagar, the iconic clock tower at Lal Chowk once again became the central point of public anger.

Multiple groups assembled at the location, chanting slogans and holding placards with messages like “Attackers are not among us,” “We condemn the attack,” “United for Peace,” and “Pahalgam, we mourn.”

The demonstrators honoured the bravery of local residents who rushed to the aid of injured tourists during the attack, and appealed to people across India to refrain from targeting Kashmiri students and business owners in response to the incident.

Government employees appointed under the Prime Minister’s Employment Package also organised a peaceful protest at Lal Chowk. They underlined that their demonstration was meant to denounce the attack, and recognised the prompt and humane efforts of Muslim locals who were among the first to help the wounded. The group urged the government to take decisive action to ensure such events do not recur.

Protests of a similar nature were seen in other areas of the Valley. The Handwara Fruit Growers Association described the attack as an act of terrorism that could severely affect the region’s economy. Demonstrators highlighted that tourists come to Kashmir seeking peace and emphasized that harming innocent lives goes against their religious values. They also extended reassurances of support and safety to those visiting the Valley.