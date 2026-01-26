'Should Do Something For Fellow Humans': Padma Shri Awardee Suresh Harilal Soni Traces Journey That Led To Social Work

New Delhi: Gujarat-based social worker Suresh Harilal Soni, who has spent decades working for leprosy patients and other marginalised communities, said restoring dignity and belonging was central to his work, as he spoke to Republic TV on Monday.

Soni was featured as part of a special Republic Day series highlighting India’s 'heroes', veterans from across fields whose contributions have made the nation immensely proud. In 2025, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his pioneering work in social welfare.

Speaking to Republic TV, Soni traced his journey into social service to his student days. He recalled that while studying in Standard 10, one of his teachers had spoken about the idea that humans should strive to do something for others. “That thought stayed with me,” he said.

In 1966, Soni completed his MSc in Mathematics, breaking a university record. He was subsequently appointed as a lecturer at the same university. He said the desire to work for society remained strong. Alongside his teaching responsibilities, he began volunteering at remand homes, where he taught children.

A turning point came in 1970, when Soni frequently visited a government leprosy hospital, where a relative of his friend worked as a compounder. During these visits, he interacted with leprosy patients and began to understand the scale of stigma they faced, particularly after discharge from hospitals. “Many of them could not find a job later,” he said.

Soni said he started engaging with patients to understand their needs and gradually learned how to dress ulcerated wounds and provide basic care. Over time, his focus expanded from immediate medical support to long-term social reintegration.

