'Should Wind Up in Case...': Omar Abdullah Calls for Clarity on Agenda, Leadership in INDI Alliance

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed dismay over the “lack of clarity” surrounding the leadership and agenda of the INDI alliance, stating that the alliance "should wind up the alliance in case it was just for the Parliament elections."

The National Conference leader also asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress , and other parties should parties should decide how to effectively challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ).

"After the Assembly elections in Delhi, they should call all the alliance members for a meeting. If this alliance was only for the parliamentary elections, it should be wound up, and we will work separately. But if it is meant for Assembly elections as well, we will have to sit together and work collectively," Abdullah told reporters here.

Abdullah made these remarks in response to a statement by an RJD leader suggesting that the INDI alliance was formed solely for the Lok Sabha elections.

"As far as I remember, no time limit was set for this. The issue is that no meeting of the INDIA bloc is being convened," he said.

When asked about increasing support for AAP ahead of the upcoming Delhi Polls, Omar said, "I cannot say anything about this at the moment because we have no involvement with Delhi polls. The Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and other political parties on the ground will decide how to compete with the BJP strongly."

Stating that AAP succeeded twice in Delhi previously, Abdullah said, "This time, we will have to wait and see what the people of Delhi decide."

Delhi Polls 2025: Voting in Single Phase on February 5

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is scheduled to take place in the end of January or early February, in 70 assembly seats. As political parties begin releasing lists of candidates for the polls, the Election Commission of India is holding a press conference to reveal the dates and schedule of the Delhi polls.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.