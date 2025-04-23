‘Shower Bullets, Slit Necks’: LeT Commander’s Bloodcurdling War Cry Days Before Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO

New Delhi: The blood of 26 innocent tourists had barely dried on the soil of Pahalgam, when an earlier hate-filled call for bloodshed by Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Musa began resurfacing. Just four days before the attack, Musa gave a venomous speech at a rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Rawalkot.

And as his words resurface, they’re not just chilling, they are enraging.

In a rally held on April 18 in Khai Gala, Musa said, “India removed Article 370 and 35A to change the demography. You deployed your 10 lakh army. You wanted to echo ‘Ram Ram’ in Pulwama, Poonch, Rajouri. Lashkar-e-Taiba accepts your challenge.”

Then he spat, “Try it. Inshallah, we will shower bullets, slit your necks, and honour the sacrifices of our martyrs.”

A Rally of Hate

The rally, organized under the guise of a “tribute conference” for two slain militants, was nothing less than an open incitement to terrorism. Abu Musa, leading the so-called Jammu Kashmir United Movement, made no attempt to mask his hatred. With flags flying and slogans raised, his words were met with applause.

Pakistan Issues Condolences, Denies Involvement

Hours after the deadly assault, Pakistan released an official statement reacting to the tragedy. “We are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in the Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” it said.

‘No Link to Attack,’ Claims Pakistan Defence Minister

In a separate comment, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif distanced his country from the incident, saying, “Pakistan has no link with the Pahalgam terror attack. We reject terrorism in all its forms.”

Asif further claimed the attack was a manifestation of growing domestic unrest within India.

“The Central government in India is facing protests in many states— Nagaland , Manipur , Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh . This attack appears home-grown, a result of internal exploitation,” he said.

While maintaining Pakistan’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, Asif added, “We do not support terrorism in any form. Locals should never be targets. But if local forces are acting against the Indian government, Pakistan becomes an easy scapegoat.”

Backlash Over Terror Group’s Statement

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, claimed responsibility for the attack and released a statement laced with anti-India rhetoric, citing demographic shifts in Kashmir due to tourism and alleged "illegal domiciles" as a justification for the violence.

Indian officials have strongly denounced the group’s justification, calling the incident a cowardly act targeting civilians and threatening the peace and economy of the region.