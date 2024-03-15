×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case | Delhi HC to Tihar Jail: Unlock Aftab For 8 Hours Like Other Prisoners

Aftab argued that other prisoners are being granted 8 hours of release, while he is allowed only one hour of release in the morning and one in the evening.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Shraddha Walkar Muder CaseShraddha Walkar Muder Case
Aftab strangled Shraddha over an argument and then proceeded to dismember her body into 35 pieces. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Court on Friday, March 15, directed the Tihar Jail officials to grant Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, 8 hours of daytime release like other inmates.

However, the court stipulated that Aftab must be confined to a solitary cell during the night.

Advertisement

This development comes after Aftab moved a habeas corpus plea before the court, alleging that he is being unjustly subjected to solitary confinement for 22 hours daily under the garb of security threat. He argued that other prisoners are being granted 8 hours of release, while he is allowed only one hour of release in the morning and one in the evening.

Shraddha Walkar Muder Case Background:

Shraddha Walkar, 27 and Aftab Poonawalla, 28, hailing from Mumbai, were in a live-in relationship and moved to Delhi in May 2022.

The horrifying case came to light nearly 6 months after Shraddha's father lodged a missing complaint when a friend informed him that he had not heard from her for nearly two months.

Advertisement

As per reports, Aftab strangled Shraddha over an argument and then proceeded to dismember her body into 35 pieces, allegedly charring her face to hide her identity. Furthermore, he stored her body parts in a fridge, which he later disposed in the Chhatarpur forest over the next 18 days to avoid suspicion.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police in November 2022 after 13 decomposed body parts, mostly pieces of bones, retrieved on Poonawala’s insistence led to a DNA match that confirmed that Shraddha was killed.

Advertisement

The Delhi Court earlier framed Aftab with murder charges and for the disappearance of evidence. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said prima facie a case for offences under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was made out against the accused.

Aftab Poonawala has pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.
 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a few seconds ago
Samantha Mewis

New owners of San Diego

a few seconds ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral bond buys

3 minutes ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

3 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

5 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

5 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

6 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

7 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

7 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

8 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

9 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

10 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

10 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

12 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni flips a coin during toss in the IPL 2023 final

IPL 2024 Captains List

13 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo