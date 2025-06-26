Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian To Reach International Space Station | WATCH

Updated 26 June 2025 at 16:20 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla is making history as the second Indian in space and the first to reach the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying Shukla and three other international crewmembers, launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center successfully on Wednesday has successfully completed its docking with the International Space Station.
Axiom Mission 4 aboard the @SpaceX Dragon docked to the station successfully at 6:31am ET today.
Axiom-4 Mission Highlights
Axiom-4 Mission launch on June 25 at 12:01 PM IST with scheduled docking time 4:30 PM IST on June 26.
Axiom-4 Mission Crew Members
Axiom-4 Mission Docking Completed Successfully
Shubhanshu Shukla following in the footsteps of Rakesh Sharma who flew in 1984. The mission is a commercial collaboration between NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space, with support from ISRO.
Shukla’s message from orbit—“Learning like a baby… how to walk and eat in space”—is already inspiring a new generation of Indian space enthusiasts.
The crew will spend 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting many scientific experiments in the space station.
