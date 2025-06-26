Shubhanshu Shukla's Sarcasm Cracks Up International Space Station | Watch

Axiom-4 Mission Update: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared his first words from the International Space Station (ISS) after their dragon spacecraft docked successfully at the orbiting laboratory. The Axiom-4 mission carrying former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary lifted off at 2:31 a.m. on June 25, aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Shubhanshu Shukla, who piloted the Axiom-4 mission, becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station, in his first message after boarding the ISS, said in Hindi, “Ek chhota sa sandesh mere pyare deshwasiyon ke liye (A small heartfelt message for my beloved countrymen)".

“With your love and blessings, I’ve safely arrived at the International Space Station. Standing here may look easy, but it’s actually quite challenging. There’s a bit of heaviness in the head and some discomfort, but these are minor things. In a few days, we’ll get used to it. (Aapke pyaar aur aashirvaad se mai international space station par surakshit mein pahunch chuka hun aur bahut aasan dikh raha hai yahan khade hona lekin ye mushkil hai. Thoda sa sir bhari hai, thodi takleef ho rahi hai. Lekin ye sab bahut chhoti cheezein hai aur kuchh dino mein hum iske used to ho jayenge)" Shubhanshu Shukla said.

Full of excitement, the first ever Indian to reach the International Space Station, Shubhanshu Shukla said, “This is the first milestone of this journey, and over the next 14 days, we’ll be conducting numerous science experiments and interacting with people. But in a way, this milestone also reflects a step forward in our own space journey. I spoke to you a little while ago when I was aboard the Dragon, and from here onward, I’ll continue staying in touch. (Aur ye pehla padaav hai is journey ka aur aage 14 din yahan par rehkar hum kaafi saare science experiments karenge, logon se baatcheet karenge lekin kahin na kahin ye jo padaav ye ye bhi dikhata hai ki hamari apni space journey ka bhi padaav hai toh maine baat ki thi aapse kuchh der pehle jab mai dragon par tha aur abhi yahan se aage bhi baat karta rahunga.)”