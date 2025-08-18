Shubhanshu Shukla to Meet PM Modi from 5pm to 7pm at PMs Residence

Updated 18 August 2025 at 17:14 IST
New Delhi: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Indian astronaut and mission pilot of the historic Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today between 5 PM and 7 PM at the Prime Minister’s residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.
This is Shukla's first official meeting with the Prime Minister following his return from space. During his 18-day stay aboard the ISS, Shukla conducted over 60 scientific experiments and 20 outreach activities, representing a major milestone in India’s space ambitions.
The timing of the meeting is crucial, as Parliament is set to hold a special discussion honoring Shukla’s achievement and India’s growing role in global space exploration.
Shukla is also expected to participate in the National Space Day celebrations on August 22–23, to inspire young minds.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 18 August 2025 at 15:40 IST