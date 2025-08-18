Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 18 August 2025 at 17:14 IST

Shubhanshu Shukla to Meet PM Modi from 5pm to 7pm at PMs Residence

This is Shukla's first official meeting with the Prime Minister following his return from space.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Shubhanshu shukla to meet PM Modi
Shubhanshu shukla to meet PM Modi Today | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

New Delhi: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Indian astronaut and mission pilot of the historic Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today between 5 PM and 7 PM at the Prime Minister’s residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.

Shubhanshu Shukla to Meet PM Modi      

This is Shukla's first official meeting with the Prime Minister following his return from space. During his 18-day stay aboard the ISS, Shukla conducted over 60 scientific experiments and 20 outreach activities, representing a major milestone in India’s space ambitions.

The timing of the meeting is crucial, as Parliament is set to hold a special discussion honoring Shukla’s achievement and India’s growing role in global space exploration. 

Shukla is also expected to participate in the National Space Day celebrations on August 22–23, to inspire young minds.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 18 August 2025 at 15:40 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source