Shubhanshu Shukla to Meet PM Modi from 5pm to 7pm at PMs Residence

New Delhi: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Indian astronaut and mission pilot of the historic Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today between 5 PM and 7 PM at the Prime Minister’s residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.

Shubhanshu Shukla to Meet PM Modi

This is Shukla's first official meeting with the Prime Minister following his return from space. During his 18-day stay aboard the ISS, Shukla conducted over 60 scientific experiments and 20 outreach activities, representing a major milestone in India’s space ambitions.

The timing of the meeting is crucial, as Parliament is set to hold a special discussion honoring Shukla’s achievement and India’s growing role in global space exploration.