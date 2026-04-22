'Sick Mindset', 'Disgusting': Outrage Mounts After MP Pappu Yadav’s '90% Women' Remark Triggers National Row

A massive political firestorm has erupted following "shameful and disgusting" remarks by Independent MP Pappu Yadav, who claimed that the majority of women in Indian politics cannot succeed in politics without spending time in the room of a male politician. The comments, made during a discussion surrounding the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill, have drawn fierce condemnation from across the political spectrum and prompted a notice from the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The Controversial Statement

Addressing the media in the wake of the failed passage of the constitutional amendment in the Lok Sabha, the Purnea MP sparked outrage by saying, "...In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this...90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians..."

Fierce Political Backlash

The reaction was swift and scathing. Priyanka Chaturvedi, former Rajya Sabha MP, lashed out at Yadav, labeling his comments as "shameless, disgusting, and filthy."

"It is this sick mindset that gives wings to thousands of people who continue to judge women in politics and use slander as a tool to silence them," Chaturvedi stated.

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In Delhi, National Commission for Women Chief Vijaya Rahatkar termed the statement "highly objectionable and insensitive," demanding an immediate apology to the women of the country.

"Pappu Yadav's statement on women's political participation highly objectionable, insensitive; he should apologise to the women of this country," she said.



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Echoing this sentiment, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal expressed embarrassment, noting the irony of such words in a nation where women are worshipped as Durga and Lakshmi.

"The words used by Pappu Yadav were so shameful that I feel embarrassed even to repeat them. This is our country, where women are worshipped as Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kali, and in many other forms," Khandelwal said.

From Bihar, the criticism turned personal and sharp:

JDU Leader Neeraj Kumar questioned Yadav's moral standing, noting he is "accused in 70-71 criminal cases" while "pontificating on the conduct of women."

JDU MLA Anant Kumar Singh suggested the MP had "gone mad," pointedly asking: "Where is his own wife? His own wife is also a leader; he should ask her as well before speaking about others."

Women's Commission Notice and Health "Worsening"

The Bihar State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, issuing a notice to Yadav and threatening to recommend his disqualification to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

In a turn of events reminiscent of his February arrest, reports emerged that Yadav’s health "worsened" shortly after receiving the commission's notice. However, JD(U) leaders have dismissed this as an "act" to evade legal accountability.

Pappu Yadav Doubles Down

Unfazed by the backlash, Pappu Yadav defended his stance, claiming his intention was to "highlight the exploitation of women" rather than disparage them. He pointed to high-profile cases involving wrestlers, the Manipur violence, and crimes in Bihar to justify his cynicism.

"Women are not safe with Babas... What happened with the wrestlers? What happened to Ankita? Why are you sending me a notice instead of addressing these issues?" he questioned.