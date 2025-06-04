2-3 Lakh Had Come, No One Expected Such A Huge Crowd: Siddaramaiah On Bengaluru Stadium Stampede

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that 11 people died and 33 injured in a stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium after a huge crowd erupted during RCB's maiden IPL title victory celebrations.

Addressing a press conference following the stampede in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s victory celebrations, Siddaramaiah said, “the entire police force available in Bengaluru city was deployed. Of course, this incident should not have happened. We are with the victims.”

“I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came...,” said Siddaramaiah.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the Chief Minister informed.

"This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident," he said in another statement.

DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru stampede