2-3 Lakh Had Come, No One Expected Such A Huge Crowd: Siddaramaiah On Bengaluru Stadium Stampede

Updated 4 June 2025 at 20:53 IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that 11 people died and 33 injured in a stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium after a huge crowd erupted during RCB's maiden IPL title victory celebrations.
Addressing a press conference following the stampede in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s victory celebrations, Siddaramaiah said, “the entire police force available in Bengaluru city was deployed. Of course, this incident should not have happened. We are with the victims.”
“I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came...,” said Siddaramaiah.
"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the Chief Minister informed.
"This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident," he said in another statement.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara, who was also present at the press conference, said, "Visited Bowring Hospital to meet those injured and the bereaved in today’s unfortunate incident near Chinnaswamy Stadium. Saddened to witness their pain and speak to the victims during these difficult moments. I assured them of the best medical care and full support from the Government, and I wish them a speedy recovery. Let our pride and passion always bring joy, not risk. Life is above all. I urge everyone to stay safe and reach home safely."
Published 4 June 2025 at 20:53 IST