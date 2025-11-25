Siddaramaiah Says He And DK Shivakumar Will Follow Congress High‑Command's Decision On Leadership | Image: File Photo

Chikkaballapur: Amid speculations about a possible change in Karnataka's leadership, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, will accept and act according to the decision of the Congress high command.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, "D.K. Shivakumar and I should abide by the decision of the party high command. Whatever the high command decides, D.K. Shivakumar and I should agree. We will act according to the decision of the party high command..."

He recalled meeting with the high command five years ago and the discussion about the cabinet reshuffle.

"When the high command met five months ago, they had instructed a reshuffle of the cabinet. I had told them that we would do it after completing two and a half years. Now, we will act according to whatever instructions are given," he added.

Advertisement

His remarks come amid growing speculation about a change in the Chief Ministerial face of Karnataka, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, which has been cited frequently in political circles.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asserted that the high command will decide on the issue of a change in the Chief Ministerial face.

Advertisement

"I have nothing to say," Kharge said while addressing reporters outside his residence here.

"You have been standing here continuously for three days. There is nothing to say about the developments happening here. Whatever happens, the high command will do it. It is not required to worry too much about it," he added.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier downplayed speculation about a leadership change in the state, terming it an "unnecessary debate" and attributing it to recent discussions about a cabinet reshuffle.