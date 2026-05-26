Siddaramaiah Tipped to Resign on May 28 as High Command Directs Next Shift to Rajya Sabha and a Move to Delhi
Siddaramaiah is expected to resign as Karnataka CM on May 28, clearing the way for DK Shivakumar following a unanimous decision by the Congress high command.
- India News
- 2 min read
In a major political development for Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to officially step down on May 28. Sources close to his camp reveal that the party high command has directed the veteran leader to make a graceful exit.
While Siddaramaiah was initially hesitant about moving his political base to Delhi, the central leadership has offered him a Rajya Sabha seat to transition into a national role. He has reportedly been given a three-day window to plan a seamless transition, effectively clearing the path for his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to assume the chief ministership. The move aligns with the Congress party's broader strategy to revitalize its leadership framework.
Leadership Tussle Resolved
The long-standing power struggle over Karnataka's top post appears to have reached a definitive conclusion, with the Congress central leadership unanimously backing Shivakumar’s claim. Though Siddaramaiah has been offered a seat in the upper house of Parliament to take on larger national responsibilities, sources state he has requested 3 days to make a final decision on the move.
The Chief Minister has already held discussions with his core group of loyalists regarding the development. According to reports, he declared during the meeting that he will "abide by the decisions of the high command," adding that his formal resignation could come as early as tomorrow.
Advertisement
High-Level Meetings and Official Denials
The breakthrough follows a marathon six-hour meeting held by Congress leaders earlier today. Officially, the party maintained that the discussions were strictly centered around the upcoming elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state, actively warning the media against spreading unverified rumors.
Following the lengthy session, party General Secretary KC Venugopal dismissed reports of a leadership change in a brief, one-minute press briefing. "Discussions were held regarding the Rajya Sabha and MLC elections. There is no truth to any other speculation," Venugopal stated.
Advertisement
A Year-Long Power Struggle
The leadership friction in Karnataka has been simmering for over a year. Supporters of Shivakumar have consistently maintained that the central leadership promised a rotating Chief Minister arrangement when the party took power after the 2023 assembly elections.
Shivakumar, widely regarded as one of the party’s most influential figures in the state, was a primary contender for the top job last year. Insiders note that he agreed to serve as Siddaramaiah's deputy only after receiving explicit assurances that he would take over the reins after two and a half years.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.