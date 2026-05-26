Siddaramaiah Tipped to Resign on May 28 as High Command Directs Next Shift to Rajya Sabha and a Move to Delhi

In a major political development for Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to officially step down on May 28. Sources close to his camp reveal that the party high command has directed the veteran leader to make a graceful exit.

While Siddaramaiah was initially hesitant about moving his political base to Delhi, the central leadership has offered him a Rajya Sabha seat to transition into a national role. He has reportedly been given a three-day window to plan a seamless transition, effectively clearing the path for his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to assume the chief ministership. The move aligns with the Congress party's broader strategy to revitalize its leadership framework.

Leadership Tussle Resolved

The long-standing power struggle over Karnataka's top post appears to have reached a definitive conclusion, with the Congress central leadership unanimously backing Shivakumar’s claim. Though Siddaramaiah has been offered a seat in the upper house of Parliament to take on larger national responsibilities, sources state he has requested 3 days to make a final decision on the move.

The Chief Minister has already held discussions with his core group of loyalists regarding the development. According to reports, he declared during the meeting that he will "abide by the decisions of the high command," adding that his formal resignation could come as early as tomorrow.

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High-Level Meetings and Official Denials

The breakthrough follows a marathon six-hour meeting held by Congress leaders earlier today. Officially, the party maintained that the discussions were strictly centered around the upcoming elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state, actively warning the media against spreading unverified rumors.

Following the lengthy session, party General Secretary KC Venugopal dismissed reports of a leadership change in a brief, one-minute press briefing. "Discussions were held regarding the Rajya Sabha and MLC elections. There is no truth to any other speculation," Venugopal stated.

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A Year-Long Power Struggle

The leadership friction in Karnataka has been simmering for over a year. Supporters of Shivakumar have consistently maintained that the central leadership promised a rotating Chief Minister arrangement when the party took power after the 2023 assembly elections.