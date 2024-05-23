Advertisement

New Delhi: Karanataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Revanna is currently embroiled in sex tape case, which is being probed by SIT, and is believed to have fled the country on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls. Prajwal is facing charges of sexually abusing women and is still at large.

In his second letter to the Prime Minister, dated May 22, Siddaramaiah said that Prajwal Revanna fled the country using his diplomatic passport "shortly after news of his henious actions emerged and just few hours before the first FIR was filed against him." Siddaramaiah said that he has abused his privileges to escape. "He has abused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings," said the Karnataka CM in his letter.

"...Such abuse of privileges and deliberate acts of non-coperation with the legal proceedings deserve serious action by the Central government or its instrumentalities so as to secure the presence of the accused to face investigation and trial," the letter read.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that several actions have been taken by the SIT to secure Prajwal Revanna's return to India, including Look Out Circular and a Blue Corner Notice. I urge you to secure Prajwal Revanna's return to the country in the interest of the public, the letter read.

Kumaraswamy Appeals Prajwal To Return

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday appealed to his nephew, Prajwal Revanna, to return from abroad and face the investigation. “I have openly appealed to him — if you have respect for the party, its karyakartas and Deve Gowda come back from wherever you are. Come back first and cooperate with the SIT’s probe….If you have not done anything wrong come and prove, if you have committed wrong then bow down and face the punishment," said Kumaraswamy.

The former CM said there are no differences between his party and its alliance partner, the BJP, over the allegations against Prajwal Revanna. “This case has nothing to do with the alliance.”

Prajwal Revanna Still at Large

A ‘Blue Corner Notice’ seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on Saturday against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government to probe the serial sex abuse charges against the MP.