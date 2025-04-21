'Significantly Progressing': Outcomes of PM Modi-JD Vance's Strategic Meet As India-US Seek Tariff Breakthrough

PM Modi also recalled his successful visit to Washington D.C. in January and discussions with President Donald Trump. | Image: X

New Delhi: Amid ongoing trade negotiations spurred by the U.S. decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on several nations, including India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his family at his official residence in the national capital.

Vice President Vance's four-day visit comes on the heels of Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Trump at the White House two months ago, after which the U.S. president imposed a 26% tariff on Indian exports.

Warm Reception and Familial Engagement

The meeting took place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, with Vice President Vance accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, and their children.

Progress in Trade and Strategic Ties

PM Modi and Vice President Vance "reviewed and positively assessed" the progress made in various sectors of bilateral cooperation.

A key highlight was the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, which both leaders described as "significantly progressing" toward a mutually beneficial outcome. The official statement noted that discussions focused on expanding collaboration in energy, defence, and strategic technologies.

PM Modi also recalled his successful visit to Washington D.C. in January and discussions with President Donald Trump . The two sides are working toward the roadmap of “Making America Great Again and Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Beyond bilateral issues, the two leaders exchanged views on pressing regional and global developments, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy as essential for resolving international concerns.

"They welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-U.S. The Bilateral Trade Agreement focused on the welfare of the people of the two countries. Likewise, they noted continued efforts towards enhancing cooperation in energy , defence, strategic technologies and other areas. The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward," the release said.